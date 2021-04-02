SEVENTEEN reveal the message behind their music on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

13-member boy band SEVENTEEN appeared as guests on the latest episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, performing the song ‘Hit’.

On April 1, SEVENTEEN made their first-ever appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show with a dynamic performance of ‘Hit’ from their 2019 album ‘An Ode’.

Advertisement

This marks their third appearance on an American talk show, following performances on The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Kelly Clarkson Show, in January. The former was where the group made their US TV debut with the 2020 single ‘HOME;RUN’.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the performance, the group also shared the message behind their music and love for their fans.

“I think the key message that can be found in all our songs is comfort,” said youngest member Dino. He shared that the group’s music also brings him personal comfort.

Vernon, the group’s main rapper, also chimed in: “The message might vary with each song, but the common thread is that all our music is created with our CARATs (their fanbase) in mind.”

SEVENTEEN showed their gratitude to their fans. “Whenever and wherever it may be, we’ll work hard to bring you positive energy through good music,” promised main vocalist DK.

Advertisement

The group also shared that they “desperately miss” their fans. “I’m hoping the day we can all meet healthily and safely is near,” said Woozi, a vocalist and the group’s composer.

Last month, SEVENTEEN released an exclusive medley and cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Holy’ via Entertainment Tonight. They also revealed that they have been hard at work in the studio, and asked fans to “keep an ear out” for them this year.