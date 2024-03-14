SEVENTEEN will be the first K-pop group to perform at Glastonbury

Glastonbury has unveiled the line-up for its 2024 edition, with boyband SEVENTEEN set to be the first K-pop act to perform at the festival.

Today (March 14), the iconic UK music festival announced its much-anticipated line-up for the upcoming 2024 edition, which will be held from June 26 to 30 this year at Worthy Farm in Pilton, England. Glastonbury 2024 will be headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain.

Also on the bill for the main Pyramid Stage are South Korean boyband SEVENTEEN, who will become the first-ever K-pop act to perform at the iconic UK music festival. Other acts who will perform on the Pyramid Stage include Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae and Paloma Faith, among others.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. Tickets for this year's Festival are sold out, but our prize draw for 20 pairs is raising emergency funds to support people affected by conflict, at… pic.twitter.com/1NhUYmghuE — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 14, 2024

Advertisement

SEVENTEEN are the latest K-pop act to join the line-up of a major Western music festival. Source Music girl group LE SSERAFIM and KQ Entertainment boyband ATEEZ will make their first appearance at Coachella 2024 next month, following BLACKPINK’s history-making headlining set at Coachella 2023.

Aside from Glastonbury 2024, SEVENTEEN will also headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2024, which will be held at the Olympiastadion & Olympiapark Berlin from September 7 to 8. Other acts on the bill include Martin Garrix, Burna Boy, Sam Smith and more.

In other K-pop news, BLACKPINK have officially joined Spotify’s ‘Billions Club’ with their hit 2020 single ‘How You Like That’, becoming the first K-pop girl group to reach this milestone.

Notably, group member Lisa had previously made it to the list in September 2023 with her viral solo song ‘Money’. Other K-pop songs on the ‘Billions Club’ include BTS songs ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and more, as well as ‘Seven’ by BTS singer Jungkook.