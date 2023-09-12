SEVENTEEN announce 2023 to 2024 ‘Follow’ Asia tour

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN have announced their brand-new ‘Follow’ tour of Asia.

Today (September 12), SEVENTEEN’s label Pledis Entertainment announced four new Asia dates for their ongoing ‘Follow’ tour, which kicked off at the Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea this July.

The four new Asia dates will follow the boyband’s 12-date Japan tour, which will run from early-September to mid-December 2023. In late-December, SEVENTEEN will play a show at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In January 2024, the 13-member boyband will head to the Philippines for a show at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan. Thereafter, the group will hold a two-date concert at the Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Macau, China.

More details about SEVENTEEN’s 2023 to 2024 ‘Follow’ Asia tour are expected in the coming weeks. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for SEVENTEEN’s 2023 to 2024 ‘Follow’ Asia tour are:

JULY 2023

21: Seoul, South Korea, Gocheok Sky Dome (FINISHED)

22: Seoul, South Korea, Gocheok Sky Dome (FINISHED)

SEPTEMBER 2023

06: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome (FINISHED)

07: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome (FINISHED)

NOVEMBER 2023

23: Satiama, Japan, Belluna Dome

24: Satiama, Japan, Belluna Dome

30: Aichi, Japan, Vantelin Dome Nagoya

DECEMBER 2023

02: Aichi, Japan, Vantelin Dome Nagoya

03: Aichi, Japan, Vantelin Dome Nagoya

07: Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka

09: Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka

10: Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka

16: Fukuoka, Japan, Fukuoka PayPay Dome

17: Fukuoka, Japan, Fukuoka PayPay Dome

23: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium (NEW)

JANUARY 2024

13: Bulacan, Philippines, Philippine Sports Stadium (NEW)

20: Macau, China, Olympic Sports Center Stadium (NEW)

21: Macau, China, Olympic Sports Center Stadium (NEW)

