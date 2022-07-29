SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi collaborates with Tiger JK on new song ‘Tiger’

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi has released a new single ‘Tiger’ in collaboration with veteran rapper Tiger JK.

The energetic new song was released on July 29 in celebration of Global Tiger Day, an annual celebration that raises awareness for tiger conservation. Hoshi’s stage name is an abbreviation of the Korean phrase for “tiger’s gaze”, and he’s known for coining the phrase “horanghae”, which directly translated to “I tiger you”.

Featuring veteran South Korean hip-hop artist Tiger JK, ‘Tiger’ is co-composed by production team BOOMBASTIC as well as SEVENTEEN bandmate Woozi, with lyrics co-written by Hoshi, Woozi and Tiger JK.

In a recent interview with Vogue Korea, the SEVENTEEN singer opened up about the “serious discussion” the 13-piece had with each other before deciding to renew their contracts with longtime label Pledis Entertainment.

“All the members are on the same page of ‘Let’s be SEVENTEEN together’ and we talked a lot about the details,” Hoshi said. “It was a bit awkward to have such a serious conversation with the friends I enjoyably sing, dance, and work with. However, instead of avoiding that moment, we faced it, had a conversation, and were able to grow.”

Earlier this month SEVENTEEN released ‘Sector 17’, a repackaged version of their May studio album ‘Face The Sun’. It was released alongside a music video for ‘World’, one of four new tracks to feature on the record.

‘Sector 17’ includes previously released single ‘Cheers’ performed by S.Coups, Woozi and Hoshi, B-side ‘Circles’, as well as a Korean-language version of their 2020 Japanese single ‘Fallin’ Flower’, on top of the album’s original tracklist.