SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan undergoes surgery, but will still join the boyband on tour

SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan recently underwent elbow surgery, according to his agency Pledis Entertainment.

The entertainment company shared a statement today (June 17) on Twitter, sharing that Jeonghan underwent surgery on his right elbow on June 15 as a result of worsened damage to “his lateral epicondylitis and tendon”. It also noted that the singer had already been seeking “conservative treatment such as receiving injections” to the outer tendon of his elbow prior to the surgery.

“The operation was successful, and the artist has been recuperating after being discharged as of Thursday the 16th,” Pledis Entertainment added. “Jeonghan will be wearing a cast for the time being, as well as a brace in order to protect the treated area, and to aid in a faster recovery.”

[NOTICE] 세븐틴 정한 건강 상태 안내

The company also noted that Jeonghan is “highly determined to attend all of the group’s prearranged engagements”. However, due to the surgery and recovery process, the extent of his participation in SEVENTEEN’s scheduled activities will be “adjusted depending on the circumstances […] as per recommended by the medical staff”.

This means that while the K-pop idol will still join the rest of SEVENTEEN during the duration of their forthcoming ‘Be The Sun’ world tour, his arm will have to remain in his cast and brace in order to reduce any unnecessary strain on his injury.

The ‘Be The Sun’ world tour is set to begin with a two-night residency in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome next weekend on June 25 and 26. SEVENTEEN will later bring the tour to North America in August, with stops in 12 cities across the US and Canada currently planned.