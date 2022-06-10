SEVENTEEN’s Jun covers songs by Eason Chan, Mayday and more

SEVENTEEN’s Jun has shared a cover medley including hit Mandopop tracks by Eason Chan, Mayday and more.

On June 10, the Chinese K-pop idol shared a video called ‘Jun’s Playlist’, which features back-to-back live performances of songs sung in his native Mandarin, which included several cuts from his own solo discography, as well as covers of hits by Eason Chan, Mayday, Jacky Cheung and more.

Performed from what appears to be an open rooftop overlooking the Seoul skyline, the SEVENTEEN member delivered stirring performances of his 2018 single ‘Can You Sit By My Side’, his 2020 Chinese remake of Paul Kim’s ‘Dream’, plus solo songs ‘Crow’ and ‘Silent Boarding Gate’. Interestingly, Jun also teased a snippet of an unreleased track in the video.

Elsewhere in ‘Jun’s Playlist’, the singer took on several Chinese classics, including Sam Lee’s ‘Devotion Love’, Jacky Cheung’s ‘I’m Really Hurt’, Jonathan Lee’s ‘Across The Ocean To See You’, Eason Chan’s ‘Your Backpack’ and Mayday’s ‘Love-ing’.

‘Jun’s Playlist’ was released as part of SEVENTEEN’s ‘#17studio’ series of videos on their YouTube channel, which has previously seen other members drop covers and unofficial solo tracks, including Vernon’s ‘Bands Boy’, Jeonghan’s ‘Dream’ and DK’s ‘You’re My Christmas’.

Last month, the 13-member boyband returned with their fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’, along with a fierce new music video for its lead single ‘Hot’. The release had marked SEVENTEEN’s first domestic release of 2022, arriving over half a year after their October 2021 mini-album ‘Attacca’.

As usual, all of the songs were co-written and -composed by member Woozi and frequent SEVENTEEN collaborator and producer Bumzu. Other members of the boyband, including Vernon, Hoshi and S.Coups, also contributed to the record.

The boyband also recently appeared on an episode of IU’s Palette, where they took turns with host and singer IU to perform covers of each other’s songs. The soloist had shared a touching cover of SEVENTEEN’s ‘Dar+ling’, which opens their latest record, while SEVENTEEN performed a charming rendition of IU’s 2019 single ‘Blueming’.