SEVENTEEN’s Jun teases new solo single ‘Limbo’

SEVENTEEN’s Jun will be dropping a brand-new solo single titled ‘Limbo’ later this week.

On September 19 at Noon KST, Jun (real name Wen Junhui) announced the upcoming release via SEVENTEEN’s official Twitter account with a mysterious teaser image. The ‘Limbo’ teaser features the singer showcasing his back, while a gloved hand rests atop his shoulder.

‘Limbo’ is due out on September 23 at 1:00pm KST. At the time of publication, it is unclear if the release will be accompanied by a music video.

The forthcoming ‘Limbo’ will mark Jun’s fourth official solo single, following 2021’s ‘Silent Boarding Gate’. While the latter, as well as his previous singles ‘Crow’ and ‘Can You Sit By My Side?’ had been released in Jun’s native Mandarin, it is not yet known if the new song will also be in Mandarin.

In addition to his solo singles, the idol has previously contributed tracks for television dramas, including the Chinese-language version of Paul Kim’s ‘Dream’ for The King: Eternal Monarch.

Earlier this month, SEVENTEEN wrapped up the North American leg of their ‘Be The Sun’ world tour in Newark, New Jersey. The boyband will be kicking off their Southeast Asia shows in Jakarta in the coming weekend, before heading to Bangkok, Manila and Singapore.

The world tour was preceded by the release of ‘Sector 17’, a repackaged version of SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album, ‘Face The Sun’, which first dropped in May. Last month, the boyband teamed up with English singer Anne-Marie for a new version of ‘Sector 17’ title track ‘_World’, which features a brand-new English-language verse.