SEVENTEEN to kick-off Apple’s new K-pop ‘Today At Apple’ sessions

Boyband SEVENTEEN are set to collaborate with Apple to kick off the tech company’s new K-pop ‘Today At Apple’ sessions.

Today (April 7), The K-pop boyband appeared at the new Apple store in Myeongdong, Seoul – which is set to open this Saturday (April 9) – where the tech giant announced that the outlet would serve as a “stage for established and new Korean artists, who will lead unique Today At Apple sessions celebrating contemporary Korean culture”, per a press statement.

The first session of the brand-new K-pop ‘Today At Apple’ creative initiative will kick off as a collaboration with SEVENTEEN. Called the ‘Music Lab: SEVENTEEN Remix’, the sessions will feature the members of the boyband teaching visitors to the Apple Store how to use the tech company’s music creation software GarageBand, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

The first session ‘Music Lab: SEVENTEEN Remix’ will take place on April 15 at the Apple store in Myeongdong. The ‘K-pop Today At Apple’ session is set to also launch in several other Apple stores across Asia, with details expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

.@pledis_17 x @Apple collaboration is coming! The band has been selected as the first artist of "K-pop Today at Apple" remix project with their English single "Darl+ing." Sharing pictures of Seventeen at Apple Myeongdong today! #SVT_Darling pic.twitter.com/mFru8pnHYP — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) April 7, 2022

According to the tech company, the new SEVENTEEN-partnered session will spotlight the group’s upcoming English single ‘Darl+ing’, which is scheduled to drop on April 15. Attendees will be able to “discover more about the group’s creative process, and deconstruct the new track using iPad and GarageBand”, per Apple’s press release.

“I hope fans can feel like making music is an experience we can share,” Woozi said at the event, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “We demonstrated using the app the exact same way we normally do, so that fans can see exactly what creation experience we go through.”

“Us members have discussed our interest in music since we were young, in our trainee years,” he added. “Using the app was an easy way to resolve that urge to make music ourselves. We remember staying up all night making songs for fun.”

‘Today At Apple’ sessions, offered at Apple’s retail stores across the globe, are a series of creative workshops ranging from photography and videography to music and coding, through the use of Apple products.

‘Darl+ing’ will act as a pre-release track for the group’s upcoming fourth full-length album, which will arrive next month. The forthcoming record will notably mark the 13-piece’s first domestic comeback of 2022, and will arrive seven months after their October 2021 mini-album ‘Attacca’.

Prior to this, sub-units and solo members of the group have released songs in English, including Vernon and Joshua on ‘2 Minus 1’ from group’s most recent mini-album ‘Attacca’ released in May, and Woozi with his solo mixtape ‘Ruby’.