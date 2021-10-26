SEVENTEEN officially announce ‘POWER OF LOVE’ online concert

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN will be hosting a two-day online concert in November.

On October 26, the 13-member boyband shared that they will be holding their two-day ‘Power Of Love’ online concert next month. Set to stream on November 14 and 21 at 5pm KST, each show will feature different stages and concepts with the themes “power” and “love” respectively.

According to an infographic released by Pledis Entertainment via the group’s official Twitter account, both one and two-day passes available for purchase. Additionally, holders of SEVENTEEN’s Global Official Fanclub Carat membership will be able to purchase multi-view tickets at the same prices. Ticket sales begin on 29 October at 12pm KST.

SEVENTEEN CONCERT <POWER OF LOVE> 온라인 라이브 스트리밍 이용권 구매가이드https://t.co/WoLbihb3vi *이용권 구매에 관한 자세한 내용은 위버스 상세 안내를 참고해 주세요.#SVT_POWER_OF_LOVE pic.twitter.com/1AwTcbqqvl — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) October 26, 2021

News of the ‘POWER OF LOVE’ concert comes just days after SEVENTEEN made their return with their ninth mini-album ‘Attaca’ and its lead single ‘Rock With You’. The six-track record includes songs from the group’s three sub-units – the Vocal, Performance and Hip-Hop Teams – as well as a seventh digital-only track titled ‘2 Minus 1’ by members Vernon and Joshua.

Chinese members Jun and The8 will not be participating in the ‘Power Of Love’ concert, having returned to their home country for the remainder of the year. In a previous statement, Pledis had explained that this would allow both idols to “resume their work in China that had been postponed by COVID-19”.

The agency had also added that this was an opportunity for both The8 and Jun to “spend time with their families after having been forced to stay apart from them for a considerable amount of time due to the pandemic”.