SEVENTEEN enter self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 cases

South Korean boyband SEVENTEEN have entered self-quarantine after being identified as close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases.

On June 19, Pledis Entertainment confirmed that the entire group would be required to quarantine until June 29, in line with the health authorities’ guidelines. The company revealed that health authorities have classified the group as close contacts of two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the agency, two staff members who were present at a June 15 media production for SEVENTEEN’s comeback tested positive on June 18 and 19 respectively: one of the cases is a HYBE employee, while the other was an external on-site staff member.

Due to the quarantine, SEVENTEEN have postponed many of their upcoming promotional activities for their new mini-album ‘Your Choice’, including television performances and an online fan sign event. “Detailed schedules for the resumption of SEVENTEEN’s activities will be provided following the conclusion of their self quarantine,” it noted.

[공지] 세븐틴 미니 8집 활동 연기 안내 Read: https://t.co/XNHHWaZ4EA — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) June 19, 2021

Pledis also noted that SEVENTEEN had tested negative for COVID on June 18 using self test kits and had also undergone “additional PCR testing as a preemptive measure”, noting that the group are “currently are showing no symptoms” as well. All on-site staff have also tested negative thus far.

“We would like to ask all fans who have waited patiently for SEVENTEEN’s comeback and the members of the media for your generous understanding,” the agency added. “We will continue to fully comply with the requests and guidelines from health authorities, placing the highest priority on the safety of our artists and staff.”

The 13-member group dropped their eighth mini-album ‘Your Choice’ on June 18, alongside a music video for title track ‘Ready to Love’. The project is part of SEVENTEEN’s new ‘Power Of Love’ project, which will continue throughout the year.

Pledis Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN’s The8 would be be minimising physical activity during upcoming performances after sustaining an ankle injury. According to the agency, he experienced pain during choreography practice and was later given medical advice to minimise physical activity. As a result, The8 will be minimising his role in official promotions for ‘Your Choice’ performances to avoid “undue strain”.