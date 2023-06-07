SEVENTEEN to re-release several older out-of-print albums

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN are set to re-release several of their older out-of-print albums later this month.

SEVENTEEN’s agency Pledis Entertainment, a subsidiary of entertainment giant HYBE, has announced that eight of the boyband’s older albums, originally released from 2015 to 2018 are set to be re-released later this month.

The albums are: 2015’s ’17 Carat’ and ‘Boys Be’, 2016’s ‘First ‘Love & Letter”, ‘Love & Letter Repackaged Album’ and ‘Going Seventeen’, 2017’s ‘Al1’ and ‘Teen, Age’, and 2018’s ‘Director’s Cut’. The re-releases also includes the various versions of each album, and also look to include the original photobooks, photocards and more.

Pre-orders for the upcoming re-releases will begin today (June 7) at 5pm KST via the Weverse app. The album will officially be re-released on June 16 at 11am KST.

To drum up excitement for the albums’ re-releases, SEVENTEEN have also released a compilation clip features music videos of the most popular songs from the eight albums that are set to be re-released. It includes the music videos for songs such as ‘Mansae’, ‘Boom Boom’, ‘Don’t Wanna Cry’ and more.

The re-release of SEVENTEEN’s older out-of-print albums comes just a month after the boyband made their return with ‘FML’. The project, which is the group’s tenth mini-album, was led by the singles ‘F*ck My Life’ and ‘Super’.

At the time of release, ‘FML’ broke the record for the highest-selling K-pop album in its first week of release in South Korea, moving over 3.9million copies in its first day. That figure also made the boyband the only act to exceed 3million copies in sales within the first day of an album’s release.