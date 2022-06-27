SEVENTEEN to return with repackaged album ‘Sector 17’ next month

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN are set to return with a repackaged version of their May ‘Face The Sun’ album, titled ‘Sector 17’.

On June 26, at the end of the boyband’s ‘Be The Sun’ concert in Seoul, SEVENTEEN announced that they would soon be returning with a repackaged version of their latest album, ‘Face The Sun’. The next day, Pledis Entertainment officially released the first teaser of the group’s forthcoming release, titled ‘Sector 17’.

In the new clip, a taxi with a license plate with the words “From Sun” drives away, revealing the group’s 13 members as they stand before a neon-lit backdrop of buildings, one of which bears a sign that reads “Sector 17”.

Further details on the release such as its title track and new B-sides are expected at a later date. ‘Sector 17’ is due out on July 18 at 6pm KST.

The announcement comes just a month after the release of ‘Face The Sun’, which had marked the boyband’s first domestic release of 2022. The album was preceded by the pre-release single ‘Darl+ing’ in April, which was notably SEVENTEEN’s first English-language single as a group.

In a four-star review of ‘Face The Sun’, NME contributor Abby Webster wrote that while ‘Hot’ “blazes forward into new territory with its brazen sensuality – but, proven by ‘Face the Sun’’s familiar yet sublimely inventive B-sides, SEVENTEEN needn’t start from scratch.”

In other K-pop news, five members of girl group fromis_9 have suffered minor injuries in a car accident. The group’s fifth mini-album ‘from our Memento Box’, will be released as planned later today (June 27) at 6PM KST. However, the group’s media and fan showcases that had been set for the same day have been cancelled for the members’ safety.