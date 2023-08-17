Seungkwan to rejoin SEVENTEEN for October comeback after hiatus for health issues

SEVENTEEN singer Seungkwan is set to rejoin the group for their upcoming release following a health-related hiatus.

On August 16, Pledis Entertainment shared that Seungkwan will be returning from a hiatus by September. The K-pop singer had announced a break due to unspecified health issues last month.

“Seungkwan is currently concentrating on his recovery. We have been timing of his return with him, and we anticipate that he will be able to return and meet his fans by September at the latest,” the agency said, per Newsen.

Advertisement

Pledis added that the singer “will be participating in SEVENTEEN’s comeback with a new album in October.”

Seungkwan also took to fan community site Weverse to share his thoughts on his hiatus. “[I have taken] short breaks in the past, but this was the first time in my life that I had time to think and recharge to move forward again,” he said.

“It wasn’t easy at first, as I was hesitant and worried about the members, who had to fill the void without me,” wrote the singer. “But thanks to all of your support. I’m really improving a lot. I feel like I’ll be able to meet you soon.”

Last month, SEVENTEEN held a two-day ‘Follow’ concert in Seoul sans Seungkwan. In a five-star review of the show, NME’s Abby Webster praised the group’s on-stage chemistry, adding that it “leaves room for much delightful spontaneity.”

The boyband’s upcoming release will also be their second comeback this year, arriving about five months after their May mini-album ‘FML’. Led by the singles ‘Super’ and ‘F*ck My Life’, the release set a new record for highest first-week sales for a K-pop album with 4.5million copies sold, but was overtaken by Stray Kids’ ‘5-Star’ the following month.