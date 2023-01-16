SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan marks 25th birthday with a cover of Taeyeon’s ‘Time Lapse’

SEVENTEEN vocalist Seungkwan has released a cover of Taeyeon’s song ‘Time Lapse’ in celebration of his 25th birthday.

On January 16 at midnight KST, the K-pop idol uploaded an emotional cover of ‘Time Lapse’ to SEVENTEEN’s official YouTube channel, along with a heartfelt message to his fans. The song was originally released by Girls’ Generation leader and soloist Taeyeon as a B-side on her debut studio album ‘My Voice’ in 2017.

“The seasons are still the same / Though many have passed / Now it’s time that / I got used to being without you,” Seungkwan sings in the chorus of his cover, which remains faithful to the original.

In the video’s description, the idol shared that he chose not to produce a video to accompany the cover so that fans could focus on the music. “This is a song that I first discovered when I was 20 years old and have listened to countless times since,” wrote the singer, as translated by Soompi.

“Every time I hear it, it’s a song that makes me feel so many different emotions. Some days, it makes me feel overwhelmed and choked up, as if I’d burst into tears at the slightest touch, while on other days, it brings me peace and strength so that I can start anew,” Seungkwan shared.

The idol also thanked the staff members who had helped him record the cover and original artist Taeyeon at the end of his message.

Seungkwan is part of SEVENTEEN’s BSS subunit with bandmates DK and Hoshi. The trio will soon be making their first comeback on February 6 with a brand-new single album. It will mark their first release since the act was first launched in 2018.