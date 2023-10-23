SEVENTEEN’s new mini-album ‘Seventeenth Heaven’ records 5.2million pre-orders, highest in K-pop history

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN’s new mini-album, arriving later today, has accumulated a record number of pre-orders.

On October 23, YG Plus, the distributor for the group’s 11th mini-album ‘Seventeenth Heaven’ – dropping later today – announced that it had achieved a total of 5,206,718 pre-orders.

This marks a new record for the highest number of pre-orders for a K-pop album in history, surpassing the 5.13million record set by Stray Kids’ ‘5-Star’ in May. Notably, that album had broken the record previously held by SEVENTEEN’s April mini-album ‘FML’.

Advertisement

‘Seventeenth Heaven’ will be released later today at 6pm KST, alongside the music video for its title track ‘God of Music’. The record-breaking mini-album contains a total of eight tracks, including ‘SOS’, ‘Diamond Days’, ‘Back 2 Back’, ‘Monster’, ‘Yawn’, ‘Headliner’ and an instrumental version of the title track.

Last week, Pledis Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups would not be participating in the group’s promotional activities for the new mini-album after undergoing anterior cruciate ligament and anterolateral ligament reconstruction surgery two months prior.

“The affected area is still in a vulnerable state. Rehabilitation treatment is crucial at this stage, and he has received medical advice that it would be best to avoid any physically taxing activities for the time being,” said the agency.

S.Coups later addressed the news personally on fan community app Weverse, saying: “I wanted to participate in activities as much as I could, but I’ll take a break to focus on rehabilitation so I can see you all in the long term.”

In other K-pop news, GOT7’s BamBam has revealed he “wouldn’t have joined Abyss” if not for Sunmi. The singer joined Abyss Company in March 2021, following his departure from long-time agency JYP Entertainment in January that year.