Here’s when SEVENTEEN will release ‘Seventeenth Heaven’

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN have announced their 11th mini-album, titled ‘Seventeenth Heaven’.

Today (September 20), SEVENTEEN dropped a teaser video for their upcoming mini-album, ‘Seventeenth Heaven’. The project, which is their second mini-album of 2023 after April’s ‘FML’, will be released on October 23 at 6pm KST.

Meanwhile, information about the mini-album’s design and inclusions have been revealed on SEVENTEEN’s Weverse page. ‘Seventeenth Heaven’ will be available in three different designs, each with different collectable picture cards, posters, lyric books and more.

‘Seventeenth Heaven’ is available for pre-save now via Spotify and Apple Music. Pre-orders for the record have also opened on Weverse, the boyband’s official US merchandise website, Target and more.

More information about ‘Seventeenth Heaven’, such as its led single and tracklist, are expected to be announced soon. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

Yesterday, SEVENTEEN member DK was named the newest global brand ambassador for Swiss luxury fashion house Bally. In a statement, the singer said he is “very honoured” to have been chosen for the role, adding that he is excited to showcase the brand’s passion for “artistry, excellence and innovation”.

DK is the second member of the K-pop boyband to become a brand ambassador for a luxury brand, following Vernon for French fashion house Kenzo in June 2023. At the time, Vernon said that he felt “honoured and fortunate” to represent the brand.

Meanwhile, member Seungkwan will compete in the upcoming Netflix gameshow, The Devil’s Plan, which premieres September 26. Watch the trailer here.