Fans in uproar as SEVENTEEN’s Singapore concert sells out in under an hour

Fans of SEVENTEEN are up in arms over the K-pop group’s upcoming concert in Singapore, which sold out in under an hour this morning.

General passes to the October 13 concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium went on sale this morning at 10am SGT (July 30), and sold out under an hour, promoters One Production and Live Nation confirmed.

The show had held three pre-sales in the days leading up to general sale: one for CARAT Members, or members of SEVENTEEN’s official fanclub; a PayPal pre-sale and a Live Nation members presale.

Fans have been vocal about their anger and disappointment at their inability to get tickets on social media. Some have claimed that they were directed to the ticketing site a minute after tickets went on sale but found that they were sold out, while others said that fans had queued up at SingPost from 6am to buy physical tickets but were also unable to secure passes.

Check out a few reactions below.

3rd in the online queue but still could not get anything. Captcha kept failing me.

Queued up physically 4hours before, but VIP was sold out within 4minutes. Straight up walked out of the queue. #BETHESUNinSG #seventeen pic.twitter.com/6UVBFZXTZq — horanghaeeee (@Horangbae1010) July 30, 2022

MY QUEUE NUMBER WAS 341, I GOT IN AT 10.01AM FUCK YOU #BETHESUNinSG pic.twitter.com/zFSBuFJcxO — aina met markyong (@kyugomi) July 30, 2022

the singpost auntie came out 3 times to tell us they still can’t access the site 😭 they all look so stressed bc the system is not working THANK YOU FOR YOUR HARDWORK THOUGH WE APPRECIATE IT A LOT #BETHESUNinSG — jas | 준 & 화 🤍 (@skyyhwa) July 30, 2022

got in the site at 10:01 and alr no more VIP + a lot alr gone, by 10:04 everything sold out. at Singpost even those 1st in q didn’t get tickets.@livenationsg @OneProductionSG PLEASE change venue or add extra day it’s so obvious the demand is too high!!! #BETHESUNinSG pic.twitter.com/8cxTnoWHUY — ς(• ε •.) (@friedjihoon) July 30, 2022

It is also currently unclear if an additional concert in Singapore or a shift to a larger venue will be announced. NME has contacted Live Nation for comment.

Singapore is so far the only country in SEVENTEEN’s Southeast Asia tour slate to receive just one concert date. The group are playing two shows each in Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok. SEVENTEEN also announced a six-show tour of Japan last month.

SEVENTEEN are just one of the many international acts returning to Southeast Asia this year. Other high-profile tours and festivals include performances from Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Maroon 5, LANY and more.