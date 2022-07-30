NewsMusic News

Fans in uproar as SEVENTEEN’s Singapore concert sells out in under an hour

Singapore is so far the only country in the K-pop group's Southeast Asia tour slate to get just one concert date

By Surej Singh
seventeen sector 17 world music video release date repackaged face the sun
SEVENTEEN. Credit: Pledis Entertainment / HYBE

Fans of SEVENTEEN are up in arms over the K-pop group’s upcoming concert in Singapore, which sold out in under an hour this morning.

General passes to the October 13 concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium went on sale this morning at 10am SGT (July 30), and sold out under an hour, promoters One Production and Live Nation confirmed.

The show had held three pre-sales in the days leading up to general sale: one for CARAT Members, or members of SEVENTEEN’s official fanclub; a PayPal pre-sale and a Live Nation members presale.

Advertisement

 

Fans have been vocal about their anger and disappointment at their inability to get tickets on social media. Some have claimed that they were directed to the ticketing site a minute after tickets went on sale but found that they were sold out, while others said that fans had queued up at SingPost from 6am to buy physical tickets but were also unable to secure passes.

Check out a few reactions below.

Advertisement

It is also currently unclear if an additional concert in Singapore or a shift to a larger venue will be announced. NME has contacted Live Nation for comment.

Singapore is so far the only country in SEVENTEEN’s Southeast Asia tour slate to receive just one concert date. The group are playing two shows each in Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok. SEVENTEEN also announced a six-show tour of Japan last month.

SEVENTEEN are just one of the many international acts returning to Southeast Asia this year. Other high-profile tours and festivals include performances from Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Maroon 5, LANY and more.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement