SEVENTEEN’s The8 to sit out Jakarta concert due to flu symptoms

The8 of K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN is set to miss out on their upcoming Jakarta concert due to flu symptoms.

The group announced that The8 would be absent from the 2022 ‘Be The Sun’ concert via their social media on December 27. In a statement shared with Soompi, Pledis Entertainment explained: “The8 visited the hospital as he was experiencing flu symptoms, received treatment and is currently resting as per to the medical staff’s advice.”

The statement explained that though The8 himself “expressed his strong wish to participate”, medical staff advice led to the decision that he would not perform at the Jakarta concert. “We ask our fans who have awaited this concert for your kind consideration. We will do our best to aid in THE 8’s treatment and recovery so that he can return in full health to his fans as quickly as possible.”

[NOTICE] 세븐틴 디에잇 SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] 자카르타 공연 불참 안내 Read: https://t.co/AFXHXBPzGv — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) December 27, 2022

Advertisement

The group are set to perform at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta this December 28 in what will be their third Indonesia show of the 2022 ‘Be The Sun’ tour, having performed two dates at the ICE BSD in Tangerang earlier this year in September. The Asian leg of the 2022 ‘Be The Sun’ world tour kicked off in Indonesia earlier in September, before heading to Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Vernon of SEVENTEEN released his debut solo mixtape on December 23. He is the fourth SEVENTEEN member to release a solo project, following member Woozi’s debut solo mixtape ‘Ruby’ in January this year. A year before that, member Hoshi made his solo debut with ‘Spider’. Member Dino also released solo mixtapes ‘0 (ZERO)’ and ‘The Real Thing’ in 2017.

Vernon’s mixtape follows his collaboration with Charli XCX for a remix of her 2022 single ‘Beg For You’. The reworked track, released in February, featured a new English-language verse from Vernon, and additional production from PC Music head A.G. Cook.