SEVENTEEN to release first-ever English-language single in April

SEVENTEEN are set to release an English-language single in April, ahead of their full-length album in May.

Today (March 24), the boyband’s agency Pledis Entertainment announced in a statement to South Korean media outlet OSEN that the K-pop group would unveil a pre-release single next month.

Notably, the upcoming single will be their first English-language track performed by all 13 members of the boyband. Prior to this, sub-units and solo members of the group have released songs in English, including Vernon and Joshua on ‘2 Minus 1’ from group’s most recent mini-album ‘Attacca’ released in May, and Woozi with his solo mixtape ‘Ruby’.

The as-yet-untitled song will come ahead of SEVENTEEN’s upcoming full-length album, which arrives in May. The forthcoming release will mark SEVENTEEN’s first domestic comeback of 2022, arriving seven months after ‘Attacca’.

The new full-length album will also be the group’s fourth full-length studio album so far, coming almost three years after their previous record ‘An Ode’, which dropped in September 2019.

Meanwhile, Chinese member The8 recently returned with a new Chinese-language solo single ‘海城 (Hai Cheng)’, which was his first solo release this year, and is titled after Hai Cheng City, the singer’s hometown in China’s Liaoning province.

The new song also follows April 2021’s ‘Side By Side’, released in both Chinese and Korean, was itself the follow-up to his 2020 single ‘Falling Down’, which itself came a year after he dropped his debut solo track ‘Dreams Come True’.

Pledis Entertainment has also launched a new global audition programme titled ‘Wonder Teens’ for an upcoming group that will debut in 2023. The auditions are open to all individuals born after 2003, regardless of gender or nationality.