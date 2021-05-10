SEVENTEEN to reportedly release new album in June

South Korean boyband SEVENTEEN are reportedly gearing up to release a brand-new album soon.

On May 10, South Korean news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that the group are currently working on the final touches of a new album, citing a music industry insider. The publication noted that the boyfriend were planning to release the record in June.

The group’s agency Pledis Entertainment has since responded to the report with a statement to Newsen. “SEVENTEEN’s comeback date has not been decided, and we will release an official announcement once the schedule is finalised,” it said, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

If true, this will be SEVENTEEN’s first Korean-language comeback since last October’s special mini-album ‘Semicolon’, which featured the lead single ‘Home;Run’. The group also recently released their third Japanese-language single ‘Not Alone’ on April 21.

Member Hoshi had previously revealed that the group was working on an album in an interview with Esquire Korea in April. “Woozi is working hard on song producing, while the other members are also taking care of themselves well for the comeback,” he said.

Several members of SEVENTEEN also recently released solo music. Chinese member Jun released two Mandarin-language singles, ‘Crow’ and ‘Silent Boarding Gate’ in February, while Hoshi dropped his debut mixtape ‘Spider’ last month. The8 also released Korean and Mandarin versions of his single ‘Side By Side’ on April 13.

Just last month, SEVENTEEN made their first-ever appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where they performed their 2019 single, ‘Hit’. In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, the group also spoke about the message behind their music.