SEVENTEEN unveil dates and venues for Japan leg of 2022 world tour

SEVENTEEN have dropped the list of dates and venues for the upcoming Japan leg of their 2022 world tour, ‘Be The Sun’.

The K-pop boyband released new information about their forthcoming tour of Japan through a new poster, detailing a list of dates and venues. Touted as a “dome tour” of the East Asian country, SEVENTEEN will be making stops in three cities – Osaka, Tokyo and Aichi, Nagoya – for a total of six dates in November and December.

Ticketing details for the shows have yet to be disclosed, however are expected to be made available via SEVENTEEN’s official Japan-based website in the coming weeks.

SEVENTEEN’s forthcoming Japan leg of the ‘Be The Sun’ tour will be their first-ever dome tour of the country, despite having staged several concerts throughout the nation in recent years.

The announcement also comes shortly after the boyband announced the details for the Asian leg of the tour earlier this month, which includes stops in the capital cities of Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, as well as in Singapore this September.

The tour was first announced just last month with details of the tour’s opening show in Seoul, South Korea, as well as the group’s subsequent tour of North America from August to September. SEVENTEEN are set to kickstart the tour this weekend with a two-night residency at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on June 25 and 26.

The dates and venues for SEVENTEEN’s forthcoming world tour are as follows:

June 2022

25 – Seoul, Gocheok Sky Dome

26 – Seoul, Gocheok Sky Dome

August 2022

10 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

12 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

14 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

17 – Los Angeles, The Kia Forum

20 – Houston, Toyota Center

23 – Fort Worth, Dickies Arena

25 – Chicago, United Center

28 – Washington D.C., Capital One Arena

30 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

September 2022

1 – Belmont Park, UBS Arena

3 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

6 – Newark, Prudential Center

24 – Jakarta, Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD Hall 5-6

25 – Jakarta, Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD Hall 5-6

October 2022

1 – Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1

2 – Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1

8 – Manila, SM Mall Of Asia Arena

9 – Manila, SM Mall Of Asia Arena

13 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 2022

19, 20 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

26, 27 – Tokyo, Tokyo Dome

December 2022

3, 4 – Aichi, Nagoya, Vantelin Dome Nagoya