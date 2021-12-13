SEVENTEEN’s Woozi reportedly to release solo mixtape in January

SEVENTEEN member Woozi is reportedly set to release his debut solo mixtape next year.

This is according to new report by South Korean news outlet Star News, which claimed Woozi will be unveiling his solo mixtape in January 2022. The upcoming release will mark his first official solo release ever, after having co-produced a majority of SEVENTEEN’s discography over the past six years.

According to the report, the singer is set to show off a “different” side of himself. The idol-producer notably recently won the Best Producer Award at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards earlier this month, where his group had also won Artist of The Year.

Advertisement

The release will most likely be accompanied by the next instalment of SEVENTEEN’s ‘The Thirteen Tapes’ interview and photo book series, which was announced earlier this year when member Hoshi unveiled his mixtape ‘Spider’. According to Pledis Entertainment, the series will “[commemorate] the releases of the SEVENTEEN members’ mixtapes”.

Pledis had also added that “A new volume of [‘The Thirteen Tapes’] will be published each time a member releases their mixtape”, hinting at possible solo releases for all thirteen members of the group. However, the agency has yet to elaborate on when the rest of SEVENTEEN would be unveiling their solo projects at the time.

Last week, HYBE announced the line-up of its 2022 Weverse Con, an upcoming concert featuring artists under its various labels. The show will feature performances from SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, BUMZU, Dvwn, fromis_9 and Lee Hyun.

In addition, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, whose management company Ithaca Holdings was purchased by HYBE earlier this year, will also appear virtually at the concert.