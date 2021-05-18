SEVENTEEN showcase different facets of love in ‘Power Of Love’ trailer

K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN have teased their forthcoming comeback with the release of an animated concept trailer titled ‘Power Of Love’.

The clip, which dropped today (May 18), features various scenes from everyday life that showcase different facets of love. It includes scenes that showcase moments of youthful infatuation, unexpected encounters, living out one’s passion, lasting friendships and more.

Towards the end, the group also preview a snippet of an upcoming song, singing the lyrics: “Give me your love”. The trailer ends with an animated portait of the group posing for a picture, referecing the video for their 2016 hit ‘Mansae’, and closes with the question, “Are you ready to ‘love’ together with us?”

Advertisement

SEVENTEEN are set to return with a brand-new mini-album called ‘Your Choice’ next month. According to according a Weverse post from their agency Pledis Entertainment, the project will be released on June 18. More details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

‘Your Choice’ will be SEVENTEEN first domestic release as a group since ‘Semicolon’, which dropped in October 2020. Earlier his month, South Korean media outlets reported that the group were working on the final touches of a new album, but at the time Pledis said that a comeback date had “not been decided”.

Last month, Pledis hinted that all 13 members of the group might release solo music in the future. Earlier this year, members Hoshi and The8 dropped solo songs ‘Spider’ and ‘Side By Side’ respectively.

In a glowing four-star review, NME called Hoshi’s ‘Spider’ a “captivating, sultry R&B tune – where he is credited as a lyricist, composer and choreographer – that seems to lay the groundwork for a potentially iconic future solo career”.