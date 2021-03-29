SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi drops concept photos for solo mixtape, ‘Spider’

Hoshi of SEVENTEEN has dropped concept photos for his upcoming solo mixtape called ‘Spider’.

On March 26, the K-pop idol surprised fans with the sudden announcement of this new solo project. The initial teaser featured an image of a black spider stylized in the letter H, in reference to his stage name. The mixtape is slated for release on April 2.

Advertisement

The artist later unveiled two concept for the mixtape on March 28. The first is a full body silhouette shot with a magenta background, and the other is an image of Hoshi from behind holding onto one of the “web” strings on a red soundstage.

The 24-year-old singer revealed on Weverse that fellow SEVENTEEN member Woozi had a hand in creating ‘Spider’. His agency Pledis Entertainment also reveaked that this new release will be rolled out through major music sites, including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hoshi’s boy group will be performing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first time on April 1 with a performance of their 2019 digital single ‘Hit’.

SEVENTEEN recently performed a medley of their hits, including ‘Very Nice’, ‘CLAP’ and ‘Left & Right’, for Entertainment Tonight. They then ended the performance with a brief rendition of Justin Bieber’s ‘Holy’ by members Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan.