Sex Pistols’ late manager Malcolm McLaren has been credited as a songwriter on Lizzo‘s latest single ‘About Damn Time’.

The singer/rapper released the song last month as the lead single from her upcoming fourth studio album ‘Special’.

McLaren, who passed away in April 2010, is posthumously credited as a songwriter on ‘About Damn Time’ as the song samples The World’s Famous Supreme Team’s ‘Hey! DJ’, which McLaren co-wrote.

As TikTok user Patrick Hicks recently pointed out (via The Line Of Best Fit), ‘Hey! DJ’, which was released in February 1984, features a line from the group and McLaren’s 1982 track ‘Buffalo Gals’, which McLaren also co-wrote.

You can watch Hicks further explain the origin of McLaren’s unlikely songwriting credit on Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’, and listen to the new song, below.

Lizzo will embark on ‘The Special Tour’ in North America in September in support of her new album. You can see the tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

September

23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October

2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November

2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum