Sex Pistols’ late manager Malcolm McLaren has been credited as a songwriter on Lizzo‘s latest single ‘About Damn Time’.
The singer/rapper released the song last month as the lead single from her upcoming fourth studio album ‘Special’.
McLaren, who passed away in April 2010, is posthumously credited as a songwriter on ‘About Damn Time’ as the song samples The World’s Famous Supreme Team’s ‘Hey! DJ’, which McLaren co-wrote.
As TikTok user Patrick Hicks recently pointed out (via The Line Of Best Fit), ‘Hey! DJ’, which was released in February 1984, features a line from the group and McLaren’s 1982 track ‘Buffalo Gals’, which McLaren also co-wrote.
You can watch Hicks further explain the origin of McLaren’s unlikely songwriting credit on Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’, and listen to the new song, below.
Lizzo will embark on ‘The Special Tour’ in North America in September in support of her new album. You can see the tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.
September
23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
October
2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
November
2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum