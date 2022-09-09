Sex Pistols share posts about Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Sex Pistols have shared posts online about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday (September 8) at the age of 96.

The punk band famously released their controversial anti-monarchy single ‘God Save The Queen’ just before the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, with artwork featuring a safety pin through the monarch’s lips.

Following the news of her death, three members of Sex Pistols’ original line-up have now commented on the Queen’s passing. Frontman John Lydon – aka Johnny Rotten – shared the same portrait of Elizabeth II that was used for the ‘God Save The Queen’, minus the punk modifications on Twitter.

“Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II,” he captioned the tweet. “Send her victorious. From all at johnlydon.com.”

Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. Send her victorious. From all at https://t.co/vK2Du0ZzDS pic.twitter.com/kq4M6WfeML — John Lydon Official (@lydonofficial) September 9, 2022

Guitarist Steve Jones shared the embellished portrait of the Queen, with the title of the band’s infamous single and the lyrics. “How do you feel?” he asked his followers.

Bassist Glen Matlock, meanwhile, looked to the future with King Charles III. “God save the king – hope he’s not a silly old thing…” he wrote on Twitter.

God save the king – hope he’s not a silly old thing… — Glen Matlock (@GlenMatlock) September 8, 2022

After news of the Queen’s death broke yesterday (September 8), figures from across the entertainment world paid tribute to the monarch online, including the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger.

Footage of Queen Elizabeth II’s many brushes with pop culture have also begun to recirculate online, including her appearance with James Bond’s Daniel Craig at the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony and knighting McCartney in 1997.

Meanwhile, artists have also paid tribute at their concerts, with Pearl Jam covering The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ in Toronto. Elton John also honoured the Queen at his own Toronto gig, while Harry Styles led a New York audience in a round of applause for her “70 years of service”.