Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones would be “down” for an ABBA-style hologram reunion

Sex Pistols‘ Steve Jones says he would be “down” for an ABBA-style hologram reunion for the punk idols.

The Swedish pop heroes are currently hosting an ‘ABBA Voyage’ residency in London, where ‘ABBAtars’ perform alongside a live band. It’s expected to run for five years.

Speaking on Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast, Jones was asked about the idea of a Pistols reunion in the future, with the band having last played together in 2008.

“Seeing that Abba can do it without being there, I’d be down,” Jones said in response.

Last weekend (June 4), Sex Pistols‘ ‘God Save The Queen’ was the biggest-selling single in the UK. The 1977 hit was reissued on Friday (June 3), and hit the top spot exactly 45 years after it was notoriously denied Number One. The protest song was officially released by the band via Virgin in May 1977. Despite being banned by the BBC, it reached number one on the NME chart and number two on the UK’s singles chart (the track was listed as a blank on the latter to avoid causing offence) though fans believed it was kept from top spot in purpose.

As the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations continued this weekend, the song became the biggest-selling single in the UK for the very first time. The band also released a commemorative coin celebrating the song’s anniversary.

In a recent interview, Jones admitted that he no longer listens to music by his former band, saying that his tastes have long moved on from punk rock.

The Sex Pistols guitarist was promoting Pistol, the Danny Boyle-directed biopic series based on his memoirs about the band, in interviews when he made the comments.

He told The Telegraph: “I never really listen to the Pistols’ music anymore. I’m fucking tired of it, to be honest with you. I’d rather listen to Steely Dan.”

All six episodes of Pistol, which is adapted from Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol, are streaming on Hulu and Disney+ now.