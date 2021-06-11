Sezairi and South Korea’s msftz team up for soulful new tune, ‘Blue’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Sezairi has released a new track entitled ‘Blue’, featuring South Korean musician msftz.

The collab is a soulful track that broaches the topic of finding that special someone who lifts your spirits when you’re down or feeling blue. “Even in the times my heart is feeling blue / There’s a little room inside for me and you / Even when I’m not myself / Even when I’m someone else / I still love you,” Sezari sings on the chorus.

msftz later jumps with a bilingual verse, singing in both Korean and English. Listen to their collab below:

Advertisement

‘Blue’ marks Sezairi’s first single since he released ‘Raindops’ in November last year. Prior to that release, the singer dropped his four-track EP ‘Undertones’ in late January 2020.

Earlier his March, Sezairi collaborated with fellow Singaporean musicians Charlie Lim and Benjamin Kheng for a cover of Mac Miller’s ‘Good News’. The cover was part of Lim’s ‘Play From Home’ remote covers series, which was brought about by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Sezairi made his debut in the Singapore music scene in 2009 when he competed in and won the third season of Singapore Idol. He released his debut album ‘Take Two’ a year later, and his sophomore self-titled album in 2016.

msftz, on the other hand, is a rising singer-songwriter from South Korea. Born Lee Shin Ae, she made her major label debut in 2020 with the release of the single ‘Eternity’. Since then, Msftz has released four more singles, the latest being February’s ‘Antigravity’.