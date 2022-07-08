Sezairi and Young Cocoa team up for smooth new collaboration, ‘Dead’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Sezairi has released a visualiser for his new track ‘Dead’, which features Filipino rapper Young Cocoa.

The collaboration – which serves as the opening track on Sezairi’s new album ‘Violets Aren’t Blue’, out today (July 8) – is a slick R&B cut that sees Sezairi sing about experiencing true love for the first time and falling in love at first sight: “I want you to hold my hand / Want you to understand / I’ve never really been in love / Before was just pretend”.

Young Cocoa hops on the track for a laidback rap verse, further expanding on the track’s theme: “I’m livid I can’t deny / These feelings I’m tryna hide / But I’ma just check the vibe, can I go? / Writing down my feelings through these rhymes, a cycle”.

The accompanying visualiser sees a man roaming the streets of a neighbourhood late at night on his own. Watch the visualiser for ‘Dead’ below.

While the track had already been announced in late June along with the album’s release date and tracklist, Young Cocoa’s involvement in the song was only revealed earlier this week via Sezairi’s Instagram.

The clip posted on Sezairi’s Instagram shows the two artists discussing the track’s arrangement over a video call while they were working on the song separately during the pandemic.

Besides ‘Dead’, ‘Violets Aren’t Blue’ also features fresh cuts ‘Lullaby’, ‘Violets (Interlude)’ and ‘Raindrops (Outro)’. Listen to the full album below.

In March this year, the former Singapore Idol winner became the first Singaporean to accumulate over 100million streams for his 2018 single ‘It’s You’. The song has also been certified 6x Platinum in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia and Gold in Taiwan.