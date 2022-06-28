Sezairi announces release date and tracklist for new album ‘Violets Aren’t Blue’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Sezairi has announced the release date and tracklist for his upcoming album, ‘Violets Aren’t Blue’.

Taking to social media on Friday (June 24), the pop artist revealed the album’s cover art, as well as its July 8 release date. The cover art – which can be seen below – shows an illustration of Sezairi with flowers sprouting out of his heart.

My new album ‘Violets aren’t blue” 8.7.22 pic.twitter.com/rM2IjF4vl2 — SEZAIRI 🫰🏼new album soon! (@sezairi) June 24, 2022

On Monday (June 27), he followed up the release date announcement with the album’s tracklist. The album will contain a total of eight tracks, include one interlude and outro. Also included on the record are previously released singles ‘Restless Love’, ‘Fool’, ‘Blue’ featuring South Korean musician msftz and ‘Raindrops’.

I can’t wait to let you listen to the most special bunch of songs I think I’ve ever made. Pre-save it now so you can be the first to listen when it’s out.https://t.co/HmP2Vp27WC#VioletsArentBlue pic.twitter.com/gXUSFTpgxb — SEZAIRI 🫰🏼new album soon! (@sezairi) June 27, 2022

‘Violets Aren’t Blue’ – which will be Sezairi’s third studio album – will also be his first in six years, since 2016’s ‘Sezairi’.

In March this year, the former Singapore Idol winner became the first Singaporean to accumulate over 100million streams for his 2018 single ‘It’s You’. The song has also been certified 6x Platinum in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia and Gold in Taiwan.

“As a Singaporean and Malay singer-songwriter, it has always been a privilege to be recognised for my English-language music since I am walking among giants on the international music stage,” he said of his achievement.

The tracklist for Sezairi’s ‘Violets Aren’t Blue’ is: