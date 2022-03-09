Sezairi becomes first Singaporean to hit 100million Spotify streams with ‘It’s You’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Sezairi has achieved a major milestone – accumulating over 100million streams for his single ‘It’s You’, a first in Singaporean music history.

The news was shared by Sony Music Singapore via a press release, which also confirmed that the song has been certified 6x Platinum in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia and 1x Gold in Taiwan.

Sezairi said via a press statement: “As a Singaporean and Malay singer-songwriter, it has always been a privilege to be recognised for my English-language music since I am walking among giants on the international music stage.”

With the achievement, Sezairi has also become Sony Music artist from Singapore to receive Platinum certification across three countries in Southeast Asia.

Sezairi took to Instagram to share the news with his fans, saying that the song was “written with the conscious thought that I wanted to turn my life around and be a better person, husband, lover and human being. To see it mean so much to so many of you has restored my faith in the beauty and humanity of music.”

He continued: “Music is healing and writing music for the past 15 years has made me painfully aware of my own brokenness. Through it all I’ve learnt that the validation I’ve always been seeking was always here, within.”

‘It’s You’ was first released in 2018, and would later be added to his 2020 EP, ‘Undertones’. Its music video has amassed 64million views since releasing on YouTube in April 2018.

On Twitter, Sezairi also revealed that fans can expect more music from him this year, although no concrete release dates have been announced.

Sezairi most recently released music in the form of December’s ‘Fool’, co-written with fellow Singaporean artists lewloh and Linying. Sezairi made his debut in the Singapore music scene in 2009 when he won the third season of Singapore Idol. He released his debut album ‘Take Two’ a year later, and his sophomore self-titled album in 2016.