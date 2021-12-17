Sezairi shares lovelorn new single, ‘Fool’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Sezairi has released a new single, ‘Fool’.

The track was uploaded onto all major streaming platforms on Friday (December 17). Co-written with fellow Singaporean artists lewloh and Linying, ‘Fool’ is about doomed infatuation. “They told me you were trouble / Said that I already knew / Words from a fool / Now I know that it’s true,” Sezairi croons.

Listen to ‘Fool’, which was produced by Josh Fountain, below.

‘Fool’ marks Sezairi’s second single of the year, following ‘Blue’ featuring South Korean musician msftz in June. The following month, he collaborated with Linying, Shye, Shabir and producer evanturetime for the 2021 Singapore National Day theme song ‘The Road Ahead’.

In March, Sezairi collaborated with fellow Singaporean musicians Charlie Lim and Benjamin Kheng for a cover of Mac Miller’s ‘Good News’. Prior to that, the singer-songwriter dropped his four-track EP ‘Undertones’ in late January 2020.

Sezairi made his debut in the Singapore music scene in 2009 when he won the third season of Singapore Idol. He released his debut album ‘Take Two’ a year later, and his sophomore self-titled album in 2016.

In July, Sezairi’s 2018 single ‘It’s You’ – his most-streamed song to date – was included in Filipino boyband SB19’s ‘dream mixtape’. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the group co-signed ‘It’s You’ as a song “more people need to know about”.