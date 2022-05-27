Sezairi shares new single, ‘Restless Love’, from upcoming album ‘Violets Aren’t Blue’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Sezairi has released his latest single, ‘Restless Love’.

Released on Friday (May 27) via Sony Music Singapore, the melodic pop ballad sees Sezairi sing about the rush of a new romance at a remove: “Midnight alone in my room / Phone lights up I know it’s you / Just can’t seem to keep my cool / You’re somewhere else“.

“Talking to you all night and day / Seeing you but never face to face / Waiting to dive in / But an ocean keeps us away,” Sezairi sings in the stirring chorus.

Listen to ‘Restless Love’ below.

“During the pandemic, we had to pull out all the stops to remain connected, something that we have realised to be essential to our being. Falling in love is no different. We always start by falling for the idea of someone before they start to unfold before us,” Sezairi said of the track via a press release.

‘Restless Love’ marks the Singaporean singer’s first release of the year, and the final preview of his upcoming third studio album, ‘Violets Aren’t Blue’. The album – which is expected to be released in the next couple of months – will be Sezairi’s first in six years.

Prior to ‘Restless Love’, Sezairi most recently released the lovelorn single ‘Fool’ in December. The track – which was co-written by fellow Singaporean musicians lewloh and Linying – tackled the topic of doomed infatuation and will also feature on ‘Violets Aren’t Blue’.

In March this year, Sezairi became the first Singaporean to accumulate over 100million streams for his 2018 single ‘It’s You’. The song has also been certified 6x Platinum in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia and Gold in Taiwan.

Sezairi made his debut in the Singapore music scene in 2009 when he won the third season of Singapore Idol. He released his debut album ‘Take Two’ a year later, and his sophomore self-titled album in 2016.