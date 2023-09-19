SF9’s Youngbin says he’s “conflicted” over Rowoon’s departure from the group

South Korean singer Youngbin, the leader of K-pop boyband SF9, has opened up about the departure of member Rowoon.

Yesterday (September 18), FNC Entertainment announced that SF9’s Rowoon would be stepping back from the boyband. In its statement, the K-pop agency said the singer would “remain as the ninth member of SF9”, although South Korean news outlets such as The Korea Herald and Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Rowoon had left the group.

SF9’s leader Youngbin has since addressed the news, in a letter posted on the boyband’s official fancafe website, as seen by The Qoo. There, the singer revealed that he had “spoke[n] with Rowoon at length” during his previous military leave.

Advertisement

“It is true that my heart is conflicted, because in the conversation, we spoke about the many things that happened during the past 7 years,” he said, as translated by Koreaboo.

However, Youngbin added that he “will continue to support Rowoon’s future” despite the circumstances, adding that he is thankful for their fans’ support throughout the years.

“Moving forward, I won’t forget that SF9 only exists thanks to FANTASY (the boyband’s fandom), and we will continue to work harder, so please look over us,” he added. “To FANTASYs that were hurt by the news, I hope your night isn’t long.”

Rowoon himself has also since touched on the situation a hand-written letter, as seen by Dispatch, reportedly alluding to the difficulties in balancing both a singing and an acting career.

The K-pop idol also touched on wanting to “try something new” at this stage in his career, while saying how “grateful” he is for his time in SF9.

Rowoon is currently starring in the JTBC K-drama series, Destined With You, alongside Jo Bo-ah. He also recently made a special appearance in Netflix’s new romantic K-drama series, A Time Called You.