SG Lewis announces long-awaited debut album, ‘Times’

SG Lewis has announced his long-awaited debut album, ‘Times’, which is set to arrive early next year.

Due out February 19 via EMI Records, the songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist shared news of the new LP on social media earlier today (October 27).

“This album is an ode to the present moment, and the finite chances we have to celebrate it. It’s an exploration of escapism and euphoria, and the memories attached to those experiences,” he wrote on Twitter.

This album is an ode to the present moment, and the finite chances we have to celebrate it. It’s an exploration of escapism and euphoria, and the memories attached to those experiences. ‘times’- Out everywhere 19th February 2021 ⚡️https://t.co/FU3uh3z5ZC pic.twitter.com/7AKEWrmpde — SG Lewis (@SGLewis_) October 27, 2020

Advertisement

The new album “finds one of modern pop’s secret weapons stepping out front and centre, as he takes listeners on a voyage through soaring electronic dance and kaleidoscopic future disco, with the help of a few friends along the way,” a press release reads.

In addition to the album announcement, Lewis shared new single ‘Feed The Fire’, featuring Lucky Daye.

“‘Feed The Fire’ is the kind of song I’ve wanted to make for a long time and one of my favourites on the album,” said Lewis. “Lucky’s album ‘Painted’ is in constant rotation for me and I’d always wanted to hear what he would sound like on something club tempo – the result is better than I ever could have hoped for.”

He added: “So much of this album was inspired by my love of Jamiroquai, so to have Matt Johnson & Simon Hale involved on this song is very surreal.”

You can listen to ‘Feed The Fire’ below:

Advertisement

‘Feed The Fire’ follows the release of ‘Impact’, which saw Lewis team up with Robyn and Channel Tres.

“‘Impact’ is possibly my favourite record I’ve ever been a part of,” Lewis said at the time of the song’s release. “The chemistry between Channel and Robyn is so powerful, and creates something so unique. Channel is an artist I believe will go on to create a musical legacy as important as the one Robyn has already created, and to have the two of them on this record together is insane.”

Lewis produced the song alongside British electronic musician Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. “Working with my good friend TEED again on the production is amazing, as he is truly a production hero of mine,” Lewis said. “I hope it provides some release and euphoria in a time where it’s hard to come by.”

Meanwhile, back in June, Lewis joined Khalid and Victoria Monét on sultry disco song ‘Experience’.