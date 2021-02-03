SG Lewis releases single featuring Nile Rodgers, ‘One More’

SG Lewis has teamed up with Nile Rodgers of Chic for the single ‘One More’, lifted from Lewis’ forthcoming album, ‘Times’.

The track combines a dance beat with the guitar, bass and keyboard stylings often found on a disco tune.

“‘One More’ was the first song I wrote for this record in LA, and one that set me on the path to making this whole album,” Lewis said of the track.

“Working with Nile Rodgers was an experience which will stay with me for the rest of my life. To have someone who has influenced not only this album, but my entire career play on this song is mind-blowing.”

In a tweet to Lewis, Rodgers called ‘One More’ “a pleasure to do with you”. He added, “I mean that from the heart.”

Man. I’m speechless. What an honour 🥺 https://t.co/rMrUEsAsXV — SG Lewis (@SGLewis_) February 2, 2021

Listen to ‘One More’ below:

Lewis had previously discussed his time working with Rodgers in an interview with NME last year.

“It’s very surreal when you’re in a room with someone like that. He’s a legend, there’s no other way around it!” he said back in November.

“He has such a powerful artistic identity that anything that he’s involved in immediately has his stamp… It’s up there with the top five best moments of my life, just watching Nile Rodgers rip guitar on something that I’d created.”

Lewis has also announced a livestream to launch ‘Times’. Dubbed ‘Times – The Live Experience’, it will take place on February 19, the same day the album is launched, and will feature Lewis, his band and special guests.

“Whilst we can’t dance together, I wanted to get together (virtually) and play the new album for you all,” Lewis said on Twitter. Pre-sale tickets are available to those who pre-order the album from his store. General sale begins today (Wednesday, February 3).

Lewis’ debut LP arrives February 19 through EMI. In addition to ‘One More’, the producer has also released the album’s title track, ‘Feed The Fire’, ‘Chemicals’ and ‘Impact’, which features Robyn and Channel Tres.

“This album is an ode to the present moment, and the finite chances we have to celebrate it. It’s an exploration of escapism and euphoria, and the memories attached to those experiences,” Lewis said on Twitter.