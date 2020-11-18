Shame have today (November 18) shared new single ‘Water in the Well’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is taken from the band’s much-anticipated new album, ‘Drunk Tank Pink’, which will be released on January 15 via Dead Oceans.

The group also shared a new video to accompany ‘Water in the Well’, directed by Pedro Takahashi.

Advertisement

You can watch the video here:

The tracklist for ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ is as follows:



1. ‘Alphabet’

2. ‘Nigel Hitter’

3. ‘Born in Luton’

4. ‘March Day’

5. ‘Water in the Well’

6. ‘Snow Day’

7. ‘Human, for a Minute’

8. ‘Great Dog’

9. ‘6/1’

10. ‘Harsh Degrees’

11. ‘Station Wagon’

Frontman Charlie Steen said the new album emerged after the coronavirus lockdown proved a difficult adjustment, with the band having spent the last few years on the road.

“When you’re exposed to all of that for the first time you think you’re fucking indestructible,” Steen said. “After a few years you reach a point where you realise everyone needs a bath and a good night’s sleep sometimes.”

Advertisement

“You become very aware of yourself and when all of the music stops, you’re left with the silence. And that silence is a lot of what this record is about. The common theme when I was catching up with my mates was this identity crisis everyone was having. No one knows what the fuck is going on.”

Guitarist Sean Coyle-Smith added: “It didn’t matter that we’d just come back off tour thinking, ‘How do we deal with reality? I had mates that were working in a pub and they were also like, ‘How do I deal with reality?’ Everyone was going through it.

“For this album I was so bored of playing guitar. The thought of even playing it was mind-numbing. So I started to write and experiment in all these alternative tunings and not write or play in a conventional ‘rock’ way.”

The group have also announced details of a socially distanced tour in February. You can buy tickets for the events here and find the full schedule below.

Shame will play:



February

2 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

2 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

3 – Teesside University, Middlesbrough

5 – YES, Manchester

5 – YES, Manchester

6 – SWG3, Glasgow

8 – The Crescent, York

9 – The Parish, Huddersfield

10 – Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

12 – Bootleg Social, Blackpool

13 – Empire, Coventry

14 – The Venue, Derby

17 – The Corn Exchange, Cambridge

18 – Esquires, Bedford

20 – Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

20 – Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

23 – The Horn, St Albans

23 – The Horn, St Albans

24 – Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

27 – Chalk, Brighton

Back in October, Shame released new track ‘BiL’, which NME said “marks a ferocious new chapter for the South London group.”

The new offering came via a live video recorded at Electric Brixton, which was directed by filmmaker Ja Humbly – otherwise known as Molten Jets. The track arrived after they unveiled ‘Alphabet‘ back in September, marking their first new music since 2018 debut album ‘Songs Of Praise’.