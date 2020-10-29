Shame have released new track ‘BiL’, which marks a ferocious new chapter for the South London group.

The new offering comes via a live video recorded at Electric Brixton, which was directed by filmmaker Ja Humbly – otherwise known as Molten Jets.

On the new track, Shame kick off with spiky guitar lines which eventually make way for a slowed-down section led by singer Charlie Steen.

“I’ve been waiting outside for all of my life, And now I’ve got to the door there’s no one inside, When are you coming back? When are you coming home? I’ve been kicking the curb, I’ve been chipping the stone,” Steen asks.

The new song is said to be the first taste of a live session film recorded at the venue, which is set to include more upcoming new music.

Shame’s latest track comes after they unveiled ‘Alphabet‘ last month, marking their first new music since 2018 debut album ‘Songs Of Praise’.

According to Secretly Group’s Europe MD Hannah Overton, the band will release their new, as-yet-untitled second album next year.

Speaking to Music Week in August, Overton acknowledged that the coronavirus lockdown “has been difficult” for Shame, and suggested new music from the band could arrive in 2020.

“We’re really excited to be able to put out new music from them, and they’ve been working really hard on an album,” Overton said. “Lockdown has been difficult for them, because obviously they’re a brilliant live band and should have been playing this summer.

“I really hope they will be able to play some live shows, if not towards the end of this year then definitely next year. There will be more music coming from them really soon.”

Shame are also set to play a sold-out show at Electric Brixton in April 2021.