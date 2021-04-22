Shame’s Charlie Steen teams up with Lynks for new collab ‘This Is The Hit’

Shame frontman Charlie Sheen has teamed up with alt-pop champion Lynks to debut new track ‘This Is The Hit’ – listen to it below.

The frenetic collaboration marks the first time that the pair have recorded together, but Lynks offers a lofty estimation of the track – claiming it to be “the collab of the century”.

“Me and Charlie have been mates for a very, very long time, but it only occurred to us recently that we could try mashing together our musical minds,” said Lynks.

“Because who would have thought that a post-punk frontman and an alt-pop gimp would make such a tasty tune?? Not me – I thought it would be shite! Thankfully I was wrong though because it’s turned out quite brilliant.”

Steen added: “There’s nothing but love in my swollen heart for this song and for Lynks, a being of beauty with a force like no other. Wrap your ears tightly around this one, tis a hit.”

The collab comes after Lynks previously debuted the highly anticipated ‘Smash Hits Vol.2’ EP in February.

NME previously said of the collab: “Lynks leans in to that sense of otherness, and invites anyone else who feels it to do the same. When the world starts turning again, his shows will be there to counter the closed-off spaces, with a slash of lipstick and a PC beat.”

Meanwhile, Shame recently announced that they’ve rescheduled their UK tour.

The small venue shows in support of the group’s second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ were first announced last November, but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shows will now take place across May and June.