Shane MacGowan discussed his love of life and legacy of The Pogues in one of his final interviews

Shane MacGowan discussed his love of life and the legacy of The Pogues in one of this final interviews.

The frontman of The Pogues, McGowan died today (November 30) at the age of 65.

The news was confirmed in a joint statement by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, as well as his sister Siobhan and father Maurice.

“It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan. Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side. Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family.

“He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father Maurice, family and a large circle of friends. Further details will be announced shortly but the family ask for privacy at this very sad time.”

In one of his final interviews in The Guardian, MacGowan shared much about his love of life and the legacy of The Pogues.

When asked about life and if he was enjoying it, MacGowan told the interviewer, “Of course I like life,” with the interviewer adding how passionate MacGowan became at the question.

He also spoke about The Pogues legacy, saying the band’s hit Christmas song, ‘Fairy Tale Of New York’ wasn’t one of his favourite songs from his time in the band. “It pisses me off when people always talk about it,” he told the interviewer.

When he was asked what his favourite song was, he added: “I’ve got a few, but that’s not one of them,” he said before adding: “’White City’ I like a lot.”

When asked if it was right if people thought he was a genius, MacGowan replied, “Probably, yeah”, after which the interviewer asked him why. “God! Fucking ridiculous question!” he replied, before the interviewer moved on.

MagGowan’s wife Victoria posted her own extended tribute to her husband on her personal Instagram page today. The couple had celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary just days ago.

“I don’t know how to say this so I am just going to say it. Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love ❤️ of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese,” she began.

“I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love ❤️ and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures. There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world.

“Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music. You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much…You meant the world to me.”

