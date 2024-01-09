A Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor tribute concert has been announced

New York City’s City Winery has announced a tribute concert in honour of the late Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor this March.

The tribute concert, dubbed ‘Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall’, will take place on March 20, with limited VIP packages already on sale via its website – general admission passes go on sale January 22. The Carnegie Hall concert will see some of MacGowan’s and O’Connor’s musical friends pay homage to their legacy with covers of their songs.

Billed to perform so far are Dropkick Murphys, Cat Power, David Gray, Amanda Palmer, Glen Hansard, Eugene Hütz, Gordon Gano, The Mountain Goats, Bettye Lavette, Julia Cumming, Kat Edmonson and the Resistance Revival Chorus. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Besides General Admission tickets, special VIP packages named after the two musicians’ biggest songs have also been announced. These include the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ package, which includes working on the show’s setlist with producer, and founder/CEO of City Winery, Michael Dorf and ‘A Pair of Brown Eyes’, which includes access to a five-course dinner with all participating artists, entry to the concert, rehearsals and a spot for two onstage during the grand finale among other things.

Sinéad O’Connor died at the age of 56 in July last year. A host of stars also paid tribute to O’Connor after her death including Garbage, Billy Corgan and Michael Stipe. Bob Geldof and Bono were also among mourners at her Dublin funeral.

Shane MacGowan – legendary frontman of The Pogues – died from pneumonia in hospital, aged 65, on November 30. It came after he had been diagnosed with encephalitis and had been in ill health.

