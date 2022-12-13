Shane MacGowan’s wife hopeful Pogues singer will be home for Christmas following hospitalisation

Shane MacGowan‘s wife is hopeful the Pogues frontman will be home for Christmas after after he was admitted to hospital earlier this month.

The singer was taken ill on December 2 with viral encephalitis, a condition in which the brain becomes inflamed. He also contracted shingles prior to his visit which spread to his eye.

MacGowan’s wife, the journalist and writer Victoria Mary Clarke, has since spoke about his condition, sharing that she was “absolutely terrified” at the thought of losing her husband, who is due to celebrate his 65th birthday on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

“You don’t know what is going to happen, do you? You just don’t know,” she told the Sunday Independent.

However Clarke continued that MacGowan was “confused” but “lucid” this weekend, adding: “He seems perfectly normal now – he is pissed off because he can’t have a drink in the hospital.”

In a tweet posted today (December 13), she also shared a picture of the Pogues singer in bed with the caption: “Fingers crossed @ShaneMacGowan will be home tomorrow!”

Clarke spoke about the moment she realised something was wrong with her husband. “I noticed it on his face. His eye was getting red and began to close over,” she recalled of his condition. “I called the doctor and the doctor said it was very dangerous so we had to get him to the hospital straight away.”

She continued: “The hospital explained to me that shingles can go into your brain and that’s what happened to Shane so now they want to keep him in on a drip for two weeks.”

Advertisement

She also said MacGowan had been “living on the edge since he was a teenager,” adding that “people have been warning him that he was going to die since he was a teenager”.

Clarke revealed that about 30 years ago MacGowan was told he could “be dead within six months” if he didn’t change his lifestyle, adding that she believes a combination of “his very determined mindset, a strong will and a strong spirit” have allowed him to defy the odds.

Last week, Clarke shared an update on her husband’s health, telling well-wishers that she was “incredibly grateful”.