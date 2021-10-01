Shanne Dandan shares dreamy new single ‘Hanggang Sa Langit’

Filipina singer-songwriter Shanne Dandan has returned with a new song titled ‘Hanggang Sa Langit’.

Out today (October 1) on all major streaming platforms, her latest track “uses sarcastic tones for phrases to mock exaggerated expressions of love,” she said in a statement.

Her boyfriend and IV Of Spades member Zild Benitez composed and co-produced the single, which emanates a dreamy Manila sound.

‘Hanggang Sa Langit’ marks the first time Dandan has ever recorded “screams” for a song. Zild also included takes where she laughed while singing, she further revealed.

Watch the glamorous music video for ‘Hanggang Sa Langit’ here:

‘Hanggang Sa Langit’ is the artist’s second single this year, following the track ‘Sandali Lang’ released in February.

Dandan dropped her debut single ‘Nag-iisa’ in 2018, followed by two more singles ‘Umaga’ and ‘Himig Ng Pag-ibig’ in 2019. Last year, she lent her voice for synth-pop band Brisom’s ‘Ikaw Pa Rin’, which is part of the group’s EP ‘Mixtape Vol. 1’.