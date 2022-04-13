Shanti Dope, Flow G and more join Gloc-9’s new 44 Bars Rap Challenge

Shanti Dope, Flow G and more Filipino rap stars have joined the latest 44 Bars Rap Challenge by Gloc-9.

This is Gloc-9’s second 44 Bars Rap Challenge, following its successful first run last year. The winner of this year’s competition, held in collaboration with clothing brand Tribal Gear, will receive a PHP100,000 cash prize and a chance to collaborate with Gloc-9 himself. Entry is now open until May 19, with the winners being announced on May 31.

Both prominent and aspiring talents in the Filipino hip-hop scene have tried their hand at freestyling over a beat produced by Goodson Hellabad and Gloc-9 and sharing their attempts for public viewing.

In his entry, Shanti Dope chose to rap about striving for the success that he dreamed of – and how it has paid off. “Akala ko dati hindi ko ‘to kaya sa murang edad / Sa bigat ng pasanin, akala ko, hindi na makakalipad / Hindi sinukuan hanggang natutunan na kaya lahat / Abutin ang mga pangarap anuman ang pagsubok na makatapat,” he rapped: “I thought my younger self couldn’t do it / I thought I wouldn’t be able to succeed with all the challenges / But I didn’t give up until I learned everything / I kept on reaching for my dreams, no matter the obstacles I faced.”

Flow G, who also participated in last year’s challenge, has raked in more than 160,000 views with his video in less than a day since its release. The rapper expressed the joys of his music journey, dropping inspiring lines throughout the track. “Alam kong pahirapan ang makapanhik / Kaso nga lang, ‘yung tulad kong makulit / Naglakad pa rin ng pagapang / Ngayon, hindi ko na bilang ang napuntahan / Ang saya ng byahe,” he declared: “I know the climb is not an easy path / But for a persistent person like me / I still walked on / Now, I can’t count the places I’ve reached / It’s been a fun journey.”

Other hip-hop artists who have put out their own freestyles include Karayom, Sparo, REN, Kritiko, ZJAY and last year’s 44 Bars winner Hero. Watch Karayom’s freestyle clip below.

Last year’s ‘44 Bars Rap Challenge’ was held in June 2021 and received a total of 430 entries, per Lifted Asia. Participating rappers included FLOW G, Omar Baliw, Geo Ong and Pio Balbuena.