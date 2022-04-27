Shanti Dope pays homage to the new generation in new single ‘Maya’

Filipino rapper Shanti Dope has dropped the new single called ‘Maya’, a track dedicated to the youth.

The anthem, produced by Klumcee, was released on all major streaming platforms on Friday, April 22. It serves as a tribute to the new generation who relentlessly breaks barriers to be who they want to be, per a press release.

In the track, the rapper likens millennials and Gen Z to the bird “maya”, who are determined to soar higher and value their freedom. He also emphasises how today’s younger generation are progressive and liberal in their own ways.

The 21-year-old sings, “Malaya ang isip, bukas ang puso at diwa / Sangkatutak na ideya sa utak ang nakapila / Diresto, ‘di tumitigil madami mang humihila / Pababa ay positibo pa din dalang enerhiya (Minds are free, hearts are open / Ideas overflow in their heads / Going forward, unrelenting, even when dragged down / Always carrying a positive energy)”.

Listen to the rapper’s new track below:

A music video for the track, described as “a no-brainer interpretation of the whole idea of the song” is currently on the works. Other details, including its release date, have yet to be revealed.

‘Maya’ follows the release of Shanti Dope’s sophomore EP ‘Basic’, which dropped last February. The fresh record features five tracks, including the previously released collaborations ‘Loaded’ with HELLMERRY and ‘Amen’ with Pricetagg.

Prior to this project, the rapper participated in Gloc-9’s 44 Bars Rap Challenge. In his entry, he rapped about striving for the success that he dreamed of and how it has paid off. Other rap stars who joined the challenge include FLOW G, Karayom, Hero and more.