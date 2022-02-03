Shanti Dope and Pricetagg go back in time in the music video for ‘Amen’

Filipino rapper Shanti Dope released a new music video for his newest track ‘Amen’, which features a guest verse from rapper Pricetagg.

The video, which premiered on Universal Records Philippines’ YouTube channel on February 1, features the rappers entering a mansion decked out with old-fashioned decorations and antiques – before seemingly being transported back in time to a colonial-era dinner party with generals and other luminaries.

“Kasabay ng pera ko ay dumadami ang problema ko pati naghahanap ng ebidensya / O oregano lang damo sa sistema ko, tsaa sabay dura may plema ka sayong mukha,” Shanti Dope raps, appearing to hit back at the criticism of his 2019 hit ‘Amatz’: “Together with the money that I hold soon will grow, my problems have been searching for evidence / Oh oregano that has been the only grass in my system, tea together with the spit, your face covered in phlegm“.

Watch the music video for ‘Amen’ featuring Pricetagg below.

‘Amen’ is also the first new song from the 20-year old Shanti Dope since ‘Loaded’ featuring HELLMERRY, which dropped in September. According to OneMusic, both songs will be on a new Shanti Dope EP out this month.

Back in April, Shanti Dope’s controversial 2019 single ‘Amatz’ was featured on the Disney+ Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The track played in the show’s third episode during a scene set in the fictional Southeast Asian island of Madripoor.

‘Amatz’, which means ‘getting high’ in Filipino slang, became notorious in 2019 when the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency claimed that the song was promoting the use of illegal drugs. The agency claimed the song specifically promoted marijuana, and moved to get the track censored and banned from TV and radio play.

At the time, the rapper’s management issued a statement that said ‘Amatz’ talks “about the ill effects, the violence, and dangers of drugs”.

“To take apart a song and judge it based on certain lyrics that offend us is unfair to the songwriter; to presume that our reading of a song is the only valid one is offensive to an audience that might be more mature than we think,” the statement read.