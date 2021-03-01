Shanti Dope shares luxurious music video for new single ‘Ikaw’

Filipino rapper Shanti Dope released a new music video for his newest single ‘Ikaw’ featuring Pino G and Jobe Nkemakolam.

The video, which premiered on Universal Records Philippines’ YouTube channel on February 26, captures the three artists performing the mellow track about unrequited love in a lot filled with luxury cars.

A behind-the-scenes vlog was also uploaded on Shanti’s brand-new YouTube channel a day after. It captures the artists and crew getting COVID-19 swab tests before shooting the video, as well as light-hearted scenes from the shoot itself.

‘Ikaw’ is Shanti’s first single for 2021 and is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Teknik’ and ‘Normalan’. Last month, the 19-year-old rapper started his YouTube channel where he will upload vlogs and other behind-the-scenes content as he releases new music this year.

Shanti made his debut in 2017 with his viral hit ‘Nadarang’, which currently has over 62 million plays on Spotify. It was part of his first EP ‘Materyal’.

In 2019, he released his singles ‘Amatz’ and ‘Pati Pato’ featuring rapper Gloc-9 and Parokya Ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda. He also won Best New Artist at the MOR Pinoy Music Awards.

Shanti’s awards streak continued at the 33rd Awit Awards in 2020, where he won Best Rap/Hip-Hop Recording for ‘Amatz’ and Song of the Year and Best Collaboration for KZ Tandingan’s ‘Imposible’.