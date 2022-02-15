Shanti Dope shares new EP, ‘Basic’, featuring Mhot, Hero and more

Filipino rapper Shanti Dope has released his sophomore EP called ‘Basic’.

Released on Friday (February 11) on all major streaming platforms via Universal Records, the five-track EP features several collaborations with fellow rappers. It includes the previously released singles ‘Loaded’ with HELLMERRY and ‘Amen’ with Pricetagg.

The artist enlisted the help of three more contributors for the record – Mhot, Hero and Darth for the songs ‘Basic’, ‘Sumpa’ and ‘Tabi’, respectively.

Advertisement

Listen to Shanti Dope’s ‘Basic’ EP below.

‘Basic’ is Shanti Dope’s second mini album, following the debut EP ‘Materyal’ in 2017. He also released his self-titled album in the same year.

In 2021, the 20-year-old opened the year with the single ‘Ikaw’ with rappers Pino G and Jobe Nkemakolam. He dropped another collaboration titled ‘Peekaboo!’ with Skinny G of hip-hop group Acdmnd$ in May.

In between these releases, his 2019 single ‘Amatz’ garnered buzz once again after it was featured on the third episode of Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, when the characters enter the fictional Southeast Asian island of Madripoor.

Advertisement

‘Amatz’ first made headlines after its release when the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency claimed that the song was promoting the use of illegal drugs. Shanti Dope’s agency issued a statement turning down the accusation, explaining that the song is “about the ill effects, the violence, and dangers of drugs”.