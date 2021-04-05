Shanti Dope’s song ‘Amatz’ features on Marvel’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Filipino rapper Shanti Dope‘s song ‘Amatz’ was recently featured in Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

According to Inquirer, the track played in the show’s third episode, which aired on streaming platform Disney+ on April 2, after the two title characters entered the fictional Southeast Asian island of Madripoor.

The rapper’s name also appeared in the credits of the show alongside the song’s co-writer Klumcee (real name Lester Vano).

Shanti’s manager Thea Gomez Pollisco said Marvel Entertainment had contacted Shanti Dope late last year to ask permission to use the track.

“Good news for those with Disney+, airing today on Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier, they used Shanti Dope’s ‘Amatz’,” Pollisco wrote on Facebook.

“We got an email regarding this last December and now it’s airing,” Pollisco added.

The manager said this was Shanti’s second international collaboration with Disney after the company reached out regarding ‘Almost Love’, his collaboration with American singer Sabrina Carpenter. “Now it’s Marvel and we’re happy because it’s an ‘Amatz’ song.”

Isa sa good news Sa mga may disney + airing today sa Marvel Falcon and Winter Soldier ginamit nila ang Amatz ni Shanti… Posted by Thea Gomez Pollisco on Friday, April 2, 2021

‘Amatz’, which is Filipino slang for getting high, was the centre of controversy in 2019 when the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) claimed that the song was promoting the use of illegal drugs, specifically marijuana, and moved to get the track censored and banned from TV and radio play.

Shanti Dope’s management responded to PDEA’s call for a ban, explaining in a statement that ‘Amatz’ talks “about the ill effects, the violence, and dangers of drugs”.

“To take apart a song and judge it based on certain lyrics that offend us is unfair to the songwriter; to presume that our reading of a song is the only valid one is offensive to an audience that might be more mature than we think,” said the rapper’s management.

They also called the ban “a brazen use of power, and an affront to our right to think, write, create, and talk freely about the state of the nation”.

SHANTI DOPE MANAGEMENT STATEMENT RE PDEA’S CALL TO BAN THE SONG “AMATZ”Today, May 23 2019, the media alerted Shanti… Posted by Shanti Dope on Thursday, May 23, 2019

Last year, Shanti Dope won the award for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Recording for ‘Amatz’ at the 33rd Awit Awards. In March, the rapper released a music video for his latest single, ‘Ikaw’.

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier chronicles the adventures of characters Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) in events that take place after the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.