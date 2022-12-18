Sharon Osbourne released from hospital in California after suffering medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne has been released from a hospital in Santa Paula, California, after she suffered an unspecified medical emergency last Friday (December 16).

The television personality – and wife of Ozzy Osbourne – was staying at the Glen Tavern Inn, where TMZ reports that she’d “fallen ill” on the set of a new show she’s filming. According to her son Jack, who updated fans in an Instagram Story posted yesterday (December 18), the pair were filming a new instalment in their paranormal investigation series The Osbournes: Night Of Terror; the Glen Tavern Inn had previously appeared in an episode of Ghost Adventures.

Jack also hit out at TMZ in a subsequent update, texting to a producer at the tabloid: “Try and contact me directly ever again and you’ll be the one ‘fainting’ you desperate little cunt.”

According to a representative of the Ventura County Fire Department (per The Hollywood Reporter), Sharon was tended to by an EMS team at 6:30pm on Friday, and subsequently admitted into the Santa Paula Hospital. Jack has since confirmed that she “has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home”.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear exactly why Sharon was hospitalised; the 70-year-old has not commented publicly on the incident (but she has been active on social media), nor has Ozzy or either of her other two children. In his statement last night, Jack wrote that he will “will leave it to her to share about when she is ready”.

Sharon has a history of medical complications, having battled (and defeated) colon cancer in the early 2000s, and undergoing a double mastectomy in 2012 after learning that she was at a heightened risk of breast cancer.

Meanwhile, Ozzy has also struggled with various health issues of late. Earlier this month, he updated fans on his recovery from the surgeries he underwent this year – including one Sharon said would “determine the rest of his life” – admitting that he’s been having trouble walking.

Earlier this year, Sharon opened up about Ozzy’s diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease – which he’d been given privately in 2003, and made public in 2020 – saying in an interview: “When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I’m sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn’t know, I’m, like, crying.”

The most recent of Sharon’s projects released is the Fox Nation docuseries To Hell And Back. It saw her document her experience at CBS, including the events that led to her departure from the American talkshow The Talk, as well as the subsequent fallout she faced from that.